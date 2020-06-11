Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $4,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

