Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,345,000 after purchasing an additional 513,383 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NetEase by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,166,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,575 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,029,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,471 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in NetEase by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,445,000 after buying an additional 898,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $424.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.74 and a 200-day moving average of $335.82. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $427.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.66.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.