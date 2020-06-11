Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Insider David Egan Sells 72,328 Shares

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider David Egan sold 72,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.63), for a total value of £490,383.84 ($624,136.24).

LON:ECM opened at GBX 670.50 ($8.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. Electrocomponents plc has a 1-year low of GBX 397.30 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 600.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 620.55.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electrocomponents to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 811 ($10.32) to GBX 746 ($9.49) in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 660 ($8.40) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 697.20 ($8.87).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.