Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Qumu Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qumu in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Qumu alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

QUMU opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 33.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at $166,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 17.2% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 158,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 65,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.