Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.82.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,825 shares of company stock worth $814,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $653,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after buying an additional 4,322,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 602,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.