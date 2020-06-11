Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.