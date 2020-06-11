Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 409.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exfo were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Exfo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Exfo in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Exfo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXFO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Exfo from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exfo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Exfo Inc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $179.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Exfo Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

