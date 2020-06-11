Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 120.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

NYSE:FN opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.