Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,224 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.70. The company has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

