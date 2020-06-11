First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of FCF opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $922.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,073.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

