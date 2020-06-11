First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Update

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 14th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $14.91 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

