First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 53,708 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 52,991 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.50. First of Long Island Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

