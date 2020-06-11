First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,336 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Express worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Express by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 36,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Express by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Express by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Express by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period.

Shares of EXPR opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $210.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.44 million. Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

