First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,274,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AROW shares. BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

