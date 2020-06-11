First Trust Advisors LP Has $201,000 Stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue bought 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,744. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $143.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.59. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.