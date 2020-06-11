First Trust Advisors LP Sells 117,126 Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,126 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 766,410 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 178,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 336,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. Radius Health Inc has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.77 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 66.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Radius Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.