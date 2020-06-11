First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,508 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bridge Bancorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDGE shares. TheStreet cut Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $460.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles I. Massoud acquired 1,449 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

