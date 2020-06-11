Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Insider David Lazzarato Sells 668 Shares

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) insider David Lazzarato sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £114 ($145.09), for a total value of £76,152 ($96,922.49).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £108.85 ($138.54) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 69.78 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of £116.30 ($148.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,836.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion and a PE ratio of 60.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLTR shares. Citigroup lowered Flutter Entertainment to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 5,508 ($70.10) to GBX 7,200 ($91.64) in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($120.91) to £135 ($171.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($82.73) to GBX 7,000 ($89.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 8,100 ($103.09) to GBX 6,800 ($86.55) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,162.50 ($116.62).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

