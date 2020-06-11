Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Insider Divyesh (Dave) Gadhia Sells 24,138 Shares

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) insider Divyesh (Dave) Gadhia sold 24,138 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of £108.37 ($137.93), for a total transaction of £2,615,835.06 ($3,329,305.15).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £108.85 ($138.54) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,836.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion and a PE ratio of 60.74. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 69.78 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of £116.30 ($148.02).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($120.91) to £135 ($171.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($108.18) to £104 ($132.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($82.73) to GBX 7,000 ($89.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 9,162.50 ($116.62).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

