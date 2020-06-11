FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Rating Increased to Hold at

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by analysts at from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FSUGY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FORTESCUE METAL/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.31.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

