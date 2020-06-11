Franklin Resources Inc. Has $9.44 Million Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Total by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth $250,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Total by 67.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Total by 22.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Total by 41.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

NYSE:TOT opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. Total SA has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total acquired 464,433 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,266,433.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,488,175 shares of company stock worth $12,668,985.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.