Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $9.43 Million in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight Capital cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total transaction of $1,332,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,758.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $262.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $282.52. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.02.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

