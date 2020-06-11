Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) shares rose 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $11.20, approximately 806,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 486,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

ENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $36.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($9.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -40.75 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.