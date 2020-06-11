Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Grafton Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 770 ($9.80) to GBX 750 ($9.55) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 670 ($8.53) to GBX 790 ($10.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 827 ($10.53).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 644.50 ($8.20) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 632.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 753.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 356 ($4.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 997 ($12.69).

In other news, insider Rosheen McGuckian bought 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £869.88 ($1,107.14). Also, insider David Arnold sold 33,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.62), for a total value of £198,538.55 ($252,690.02).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

