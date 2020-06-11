GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) have been trending negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GrubHub earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

GRUB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Shares of GRUB opened at $59.05 on Thursday. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrubHub will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $1,010,361. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

