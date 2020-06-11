Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO Sells $62,002.17 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $62,002.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $98.67 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Haemonetics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

