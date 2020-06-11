Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) Insider Alastair Lyons CBE Buys 95,000 Shares

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) insider Alastair Lyons CBE acquired 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £99,750 ($126,956.85).

LON:HWG opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.98 million and a PE ratio of 13.48. Harworth Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.66 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.23 ($2.04).

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). Research analysts forecast that Harworth Group PLC will post 185.000003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

HWG has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

