Head to Head Analysis: Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Otelco has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otelco and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $62.77 million 0.43 $7.80 million N/A N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $7.79 billion 1.56 $106.00 million $1.53 25.33

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Otelco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Otelco and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 12.38% 43.37% 6.44% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 8.09% 2.93% 1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Otelco and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 4 0 2.67

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than Otelco.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats Otelco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

