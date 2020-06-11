Headinvest LLC Sells 4,595 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.0% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 250,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $352.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,523.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

