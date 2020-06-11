Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 108.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HR. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $147,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,109 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,124,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 724,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

