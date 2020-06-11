Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.48. Healthequity posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,059.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Healthequity by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthequity by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Healthequity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

