Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.85. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Several research firms have commented on HL. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

