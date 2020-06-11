Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 14th total of 126,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,425.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,879,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after buying an additional 88,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 205,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 413,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

