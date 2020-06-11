Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Heska worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Heska by 6,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Heska by 223.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Heska stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. Heska Corp has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.95 million, a P/E ratio of -90.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heska Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $277,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,921,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

