Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,957,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 135,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,438,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 221,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

