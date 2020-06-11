Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Down 5.6%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37, approximately 27,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,508,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

HMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $344.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.78 million. Analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

