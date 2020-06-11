Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 149.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Huron Consulting Group worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 636.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,119 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -206.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.