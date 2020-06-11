Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 14th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IAG stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Iamgold has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 37,915.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 1,319.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,011,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,618 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

