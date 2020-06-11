Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by

Imax (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

IMAX opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Imax has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $816.55 million, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imax will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imax during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Imax by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

