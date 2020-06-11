Imperial Capital Boosts Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Price Target to $10.00

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) had its target price boosted by Imperial Capital from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

REZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,227.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,748.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,353.75. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,049 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,490 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $12,676,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,531,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.