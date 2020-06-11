INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFJPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $12.29 on Thursday. INFORMA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

INFORMA PLC/S Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

