INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INGIY shares. ValuEngine raised INGENICO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

INGIY opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. INGENICO/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

INGENICO/ADR Company Profile

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

