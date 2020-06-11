Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

