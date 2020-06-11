Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells 670 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $53,151.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,547.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 3,978 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $318,200.22.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $26,082.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Nima Kelly sold 3,425 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $265,437.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Nima Kelly sold 17,579 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,310,866.03.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

