Insider Selling: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,025.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $805.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $207.51 and a twelve month high of $1,027.48. The stock has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,775,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $839,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.19.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

