Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) vs. Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Interactive Brokers Group and Freedom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Freedom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Freedom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Freedom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 6.81 $161.00 million $2.27 18.64 Freedom $74.29 million 14.88 $7.15 million N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Risk and Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 6.36% 2.12% 0.24% Freedom 22.70% 18.68% 6.23%

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

