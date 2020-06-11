International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a GBX 425 ($5.41) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Commerzbank decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 425 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 427.81 ($5.44).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 273.10 ($3.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($8.71).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

