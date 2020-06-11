Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

