Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,783 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,474,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSL stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $76.25.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

