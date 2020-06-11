IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Update

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 14th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $165.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $170.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $2,276,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,443,655.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 652.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after buying an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after buying an additional 524,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,264,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,395,000 after buying an additional 266,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

